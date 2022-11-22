AMERCO (UHAL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) was $58.23 for the day, up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $57.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633331 shares were traded. UHAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UHAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when SHOEN MARK V bought 4,150 shares for $55.82 per share. The transaction valued at 231,640 led to the insider holds 603,150 shares of the business.

SHOEN EDWARD J bought 4,150 shares of UHAL for $231,640 on Nov 18. The President now owns 603,150 shares after completing the transaction at $55.82 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Willow Grove Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,150 shares for $55.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 231,640 and bolstered with 603,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMERCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHAL has reached a high of $751.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.88.

Shares Statistics:

UHAL traded an average of 164.65K shares per day over the past three months and 983.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.94M. Insiders hold about 54.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UHAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 249.37k with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 237.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $20.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $20.62 and a low estimate of $20.62, while EPS last year was $20.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.74, with high estimates of $15.74 and low estimates of $15.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $60.22 and $60.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $60.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 10.60% from the average estimate.