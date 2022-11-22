Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) was $2.47 for the day, up 40.34% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5722520 shares were traded. CDIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26947.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDIO has reached a high of $10.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0351, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2036.

Shares Statistics:

CDIO traded an average of 112.85K shares per day over the past three months and 49.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.78M. Insiders hold about 19.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 900.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.