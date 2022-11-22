Are analysts optimistic about VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VBIV) stock?

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) closed the day trading at $0.60 down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0083 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816539 shares were traded. VBIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VBIV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 25, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Beattie Nell bought 8,200 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 20,083 led to the insider holds 68,200 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 2,707,463 shares of VBIV for $8,961,703 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 52,334,993 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 176.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6972, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0498.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VBIV traded about 843.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VBIV traded about 883.1k shares per day. A total of 258.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.57M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VBIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.93M with a Short Ratio of 13.21M, compared to 14.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5M to a low estimate of $880k. As of the current estimate, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107k, an estimated increase of 1,105.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1M, an increase of 2,492.60% over than the figure of $1,105.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631k, up 521.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.4M and the low estimate is $16.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 413.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.