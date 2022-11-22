Are Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed at $17.41 down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $17.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3383170 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Asana Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.MoffettNathanson initiated its Market Perform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares for $22.91 per share. The transaction valued at 6,942 led to the insider holds 168,304 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 1,855 shares of ASAN for $43,782 on Sep 21. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 168,607 shares after completing the transaction at $23.60 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Wan Tim M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,754 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider received 112,204 and left with 612,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $142.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASAN has traded an average of 4.26M shares per day and 3.7M over the past ten days. A total of 191.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.88M. Insiders hold about 41.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.94M with a Short Ratio of 15.38M, compared to 18.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 16.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $547.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.59M and the low estimate is $660.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.