BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) was $88.51 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $88.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129158 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BMRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 245.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Oppenheimer on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $110 from $92 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Ajer Jeffrey Robert sold 3,000 shares for $86.12 per share. The transaction valued at 258,360 led to the insider holds 41,088 shares of the business.

Alles Mark J bought 3,625 shares of BMRN for $314,469 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 10,905 shares after completing the transaction at $86.75 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $86.55 each. As a result, the insider received 129,825 and left with 322,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 224.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $97.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.37.

Shares Statistics:

BMRN traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Shares short for BMRN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.68M with a Short Ratio of 11.27M, compared to 11.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.9 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $589.3M to a low estimate of $507.44M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $449.81M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $583.37M, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $663.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.4M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.