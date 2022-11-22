Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) was $56.41 for the day, up 5.54% from the previous closing price of $53.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078434 shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CALM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Poole James E sold 5,000 shares for $59.45 per share. The transaction valued at 297,262 led to the insider holds 10,909 shares of the business.

HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 3,675 shares of CALM for $215,188 on Apr 05. The Vice President Sales now owns 4,810 shares after completing the transaction at $58.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $62.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.11.

Shares Statistics:

CALM traded an average of 941.97K shares per day over the past three months and 803.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.94M. Insiders hold about 14.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.78% and a Short% of Float of 22.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, CALM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.39 and $6.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.