Considering PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.80 in the prior trading day, PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) closed at $0.77, down -3.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0265 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640433 shares were traded. PAVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7512.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAVM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 05, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On June 28, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2018, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 127.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAVM has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0309, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2175.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 660.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.45M. Insiders hold about 9.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500k, up 272.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $7.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 490.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.