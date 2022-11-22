Considering Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) closed at $148.94 in the last session, up 0.19% from day before closing price of $148.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621058 shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $149.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $156.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when FOSTER VINCENT D sold 14,948 shares for $119.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,778,896 led to the insider holds 204,925 shares of the business.

Austin Earl C. Jr. sold 135,000 shares of PWR for $17,074,304 on Jun 10. The President and CEO now owns 689,030 shares after completing the transaction at $126.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, WAYNE DONALD, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,817 shares for $136.68 each. As a result, the insider received 248,348 and left with 64,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $150.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PWR traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 960.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.17M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.26M, compared to 5.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PWR is 0.28, which was 0.21 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.30% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.57 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.53B to a low estimate of $4.27B. As of the current estimate, Quanta Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.35B, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.98B, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.74B and the low estimate is $17.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.