HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) closed at $232.69 in the last session, up 2.37% from day before closing price of $227.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521181 shares were traded. HII stock price reached its highest trading level at $234.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $245.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $315.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $315 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Wyatt D R sold 400 shares for $229.75 per share. The transaction valued at 91,900 led to the insider holds 20,554 shares of the business.

Boykin Jennifer R. sold 2,614 shares of HII for $598,606 on Jun 11. The Ex VP, President NNS now owns 7,447 shares after completing the transaction at $229.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Green Edgar A III, who serves as the Ex VP, Pres. HII Technical Sol of the company, sold 4,222 shares for $207.99 each. As a result, the insider received 878,127 and left with 5,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HII has reached a high of $260.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $175.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 236.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HII traded on average about 412.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 566.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 641.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 761.75k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HII is 4.96, which was 4.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 32.90% for HII, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $3.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.8, with high estimates of $4.19 and low estimates of $3.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.6 and $14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.14. EPS for the following year is $17.66, with 12 analysts recommending between $18.49 and $15.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.52B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.24B and the low estimate is $10.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.