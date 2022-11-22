How is 908 Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MASS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $9.90 in the prior trading day, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed at $9.89, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542822 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MASS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 12, 2021, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Knopp Kevin J. sold 20,000 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 220,759 led to the insider holds 480,642 shares of the business.

Knopp Kevin J. sold 18,800 shares of MASS for $288,016 on Oct 18. The President and CEO now owns 500,642 shares after completing the transaction at $15.32 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Knopp Kevin J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,200 shares for $14.68 each. As a result, the insider received 164,416 and left with 519,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $28.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 297.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.09M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 13.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $15.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.86M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.54M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.47M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.21M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.46M and the low estimate is $65.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.