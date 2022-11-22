How is Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE: HRL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) closed at $49.31 in the last session, up 1.34% from day before closing price of $48.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323020 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $57.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Myers Kevin L sold 5,000 shares for $47.20 per share. The transaction valued at 236,000 led to the insider holds 32,954 shares of the business.

Policinski Christopher J. sold 2,110 shares of HRL for $97,633 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 85,254 shares after completing the transaction at $46.27 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Myers Kevin L, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $45.07 each. As a result, the insider received 225,334 and left with 32,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $55.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HRL traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 546.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 10.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HRL is 1.04, which was 0.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 54.80% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.74B to a low estimate of $3.15B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.45B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.48B and the low estimate is $12.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.