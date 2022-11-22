How is Waste Connections Inc.’s (NYSE: WCN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) closed at $140.62 in the last session, up 0.30% from day before closing price of $140.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740663 shares were traded. WCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when HANSEN ERIC sold 4,000 shares for $136.93 per share. The transaction valued at 547,720 led to the insider holds 6,460 shares of the business.

Shea Patrick James sold 7,000 shares of WCN for $1,016,806 on Sep 08. The Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec now owns 12,813 shares after completing the transaction at $145.26 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $140.16 each. As a result, the insider received 280,320 and left with 5,584 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCN has reached a high of $148.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WCN traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 257.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.53M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WCN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WCN is 1.02, which was 0.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for WCN, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.18 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.47B. As of the current estimate, Waste Connections Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.88B and the low estimate is $10.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.