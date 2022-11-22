I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in AppHarvest Inc. (APPH).

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $1.22, down -1.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2090170 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

On June 16, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 16, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 74,186 led to the insider holds 1,192,109 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 43,533 shares of APPH for $164,555 on Jul 26. The President now owns 1,243,399 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On May 06, another insider, WILLIS J KEVIN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $3.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,500 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3102.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.86M with a Short Ratio of 17.03M, compared to 15.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.92% and a Short% of Float of 19.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4M to a low estimate of $1.4M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $543k, an estimated increase of 157.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.7M, an increase of 216.00% over than the figure of $157.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05M, up 135.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.4M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 330.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.