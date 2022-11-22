In What Direction Will Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) was $2.16 for the day, up 6.40% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1718841 shares were traded. AFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AFMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $9 previously.

On March 31, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has reached a high of $7.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1195.

Shares Statistics:

AFMD traded an average of 1.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.53M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AFMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 3.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.86M to a low estimate of $5.55M. As of the current estimate, Affimed N.V.’s year-ago sales were $9.46M, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.31M, a decrease of -34.10% less than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.32M, down -29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.97M and the low estimate is $2.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.