In What Direction Will Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Goes From Here?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed the day trading at $4.71 down -5.23% from the previous closing price of $4.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1621662 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KPTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On February 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,493 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 15,858 led to the insider holds 616,017 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,488 shares of KPTI for $20,475 on Oct 04. The President and CEO now owns 619,510 shares after completing the transaction at $5.87 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,479 shares for $5.23 each. As a result, the insider received 18,196 and left with 622,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0308.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KPTI traded about 1.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KPTI traded about 1.92M shares per day. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 13.52M, compared to 14.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 20.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $34.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.39M to a low estimate of $32.7M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.8M, an estimated increase of 34.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.01M, a decrease of -69.90% less than the figure of $34.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.77M and the low estimate is $143M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.