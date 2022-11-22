Invest in Dollar General Corporation (DG) to keep your portfolio healthy

In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1793929 shares were traded. DG stock price reached its highest trading level at $259.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $255.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 176.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $258.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Wenkoff Carman R sold 10,000 shares for $240.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,404,911 led to the insider holds 22,980 shares of the business.

VASOS TODD J sold 97,259 shares of DG for $23,492,481 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 85,369 shares after completing the transaction at $241.55 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, VASOS TODD J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,239 shares for $239.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,032,500 and left with 85,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $262.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 235.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DG traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.60M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DG is 2.20, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.66 and a low estimate of $2.37, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $3.9 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.75 and $11.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.57. EPS for the following year is $12.69, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.1 and $11.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.47B to a low estimate of $9.28B. As of the current estimate, Dollar General Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.52B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.29B, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.09B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.22B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.89B and the low estimate is $39.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.