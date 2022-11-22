Invest in Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) closed at $2.05 in the last session, up 13.89% from day before closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3989183 shares were traded. NXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Elson Marilyn bought 9,500 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,640 led to the insider holds 835,244 shares of the business.

Elson Marilyn bought 36,000 shares of NXL for $149,400 on Sep 16. The Ms. Elson serves as CFO now owns 825,744 shares after completing the transaction at $4.15 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Morad Rick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,375 and bolstered with 107,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXL has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4252.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXL traded on average about 327.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 69.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.67M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.