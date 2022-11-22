Investing in 2U Inc. (TWOU) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) closed at $7.27 down -4.22% from its previous closing price of $7.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627852 shares were traded. TWOU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 2U Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On July 25, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Peters Gregory K bought 49,663 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 500,106 led to the insider holds 164,589 shares of the business.

CHERNIS MARK bought 10,000 shares of TWOU for $99,200 on Feb 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 349,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.92 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, CHERNIS MARK, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 33,482 shares for $9.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 304,686 and bolstered with 339,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $25.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWOU has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 77.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 7.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.95 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $962.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.68M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $995.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $884.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.