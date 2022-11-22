Is American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) closed at $93.15 in the last session, up 2.05% from day before closing price of $91.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3149783 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $113.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $93 to $101.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Hall Greg B sold 129 shares for $87.48 per share. The transaction valued at 11,285 led to the insider holds 3,715 shares of the business.

Risch Therace sold 5,330 shares of AEP for $545,526 on Jun 06. The Executive Vice President now owns 8,248 shares after completing the transaction at $102.35 per share. On May 20, another insider, Zebula Charles E, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,902 shares for $99.05 each. As a result, the insider received 188,393 and left with 18,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEP traded on average about 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 513.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.67M, compared to 8.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AEP is 3.32, which was 2.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $5.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $2.45B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.56B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.31B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.79B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.21B and the low estimate is $16.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.