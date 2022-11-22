Is this a Prime Time To acquire Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock

After finishing at $1.35 in the prior trading day, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at $1.32, down -2.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7918133 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $7.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2152.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 324.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.43M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.46% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.25M with a Short Ratio of 29.93M, compared to 34.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $39.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.69M to a low estimate of $36.88M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.57M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $163.28M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295.06M and the low estimate is $180.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.