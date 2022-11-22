It’s a good day to be an CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, CMS Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $60.11, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $60.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3246863 shares were traded. CMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $64 from $61 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $63.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when McIntosh Scott B sold 6,096 shares for $57.37 per share. The transaction valued at 349,724 led to the insider holds 16,811 shares of the business.

McIntosh Scott B sold 875 shares of CMS for $50,028 on Oct 31. The VP, Controller, CAO now owns 22,907 shares after completing the transaction at $57.17 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Johnson Shaun M, who serves as the SVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 736 shares for $67.77 each. As a result, the insider received 49,880 and left with 44,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has reached a high of $73.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMS traded 2.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 289.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.35M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 4.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.66, CMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, CMS Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.33B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.97B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.