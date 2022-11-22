It’s a good day to be an Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) shareholder

In the latest session, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at $1.34 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251564 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vaxart Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 16,100 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Yedid Robert A. sold 1,500 shares of VXRT for $9,015 on Jan 10. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.01 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Echerd Margaret, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accntng Officer of the company, sold 3,602 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 28,816 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 904.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5038.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VXRT has traded an average of 3.08M shares per day and 3.94M over the past ten days. A total of 131.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.5M with a Short Ratio of 24.03M, compared to 24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.37% and a Short% of Float of 21.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892k, up 11.00% from the average estimate.