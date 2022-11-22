It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Novartis AG (NVS) stock

The closing price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) was $86.79 for the day, up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $85.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2226530 shares were traded. NVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $94.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.39.

Shares Statistics:

NVS traded an average of 2.47M shares per day over the past three months and 2.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.15B. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 5.59M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.40, NVS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.33. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 32.70% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $5.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.05. EPS for the following year is $6.45, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $6.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.1B to a low estimate of $12.54B. As of the current estimate, Novartis AG’s year-ago sales were $13.03B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.19B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.76B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.63B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.1B and the low estimate is $49.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.