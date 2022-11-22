Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) was $0.35 for the day, up 2.47% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0084 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789669 shares were traded. GRIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GRIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when Roper Michael John bought 10,000 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 5,200 led to the insider holds 130,000 shares of the business.

Infante Aimee bought 1,500 shares of GRIL for $750 on Mar 25. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 4,102 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Miller Kenneth Eugene, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 909 and bolstered with 33,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3797, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4176.

Shares Statistics:

GRIL traded an average of 138.46K shares per day over the past three months and 385.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.89M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 81.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.