OPTN (OptiNose Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $1.90 in the prior trading day, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) closed at $1.75, down -7.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624126 shares were traded. OPTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OPTN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2019, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 18, 2019, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Miller Peter K sold 5,226 shares for $3.56 per share. The transaction valued at 18,605 led to the insider holds 887,451 shares of the business.

Clavelli Victor M sold 832 shares of OPTN for $2,962 on Sep 20. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 200,663 shares after completing the transaction at $3.56 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Mahmoud Ramy A, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 2,945 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 10,484 and left with 195,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTN has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9829.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 111.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 176.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.99M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.65M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.