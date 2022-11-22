There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) can be one of them

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed the day trading at $2.09 down -4.57% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34883238 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Kelly Jason R sold 221,402 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 461,623 led to the insider holds 20,722,215 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 221,402 shares of DNA for $461,623 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 20,722,231 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Canton Barry, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 221,401 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider received 461,621 and left with 20,722,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $13.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1882.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNA traded about 24.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNA traded about 31.23M shares per day. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 985.99M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 156.3M with a Short Ratio of 134.22M, compared to 187.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 20.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $60.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.6M to a low estimate of $55M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.75M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.31M, a decrease of -52.70% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $463.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.5M and the low estimate is $326.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.