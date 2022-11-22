There is a good chance Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) closed at $8.04 in the last session, up 22.37% from day before closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2686247 shares were traded. ELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 136.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELP has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELP traded on average about 590.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 668.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.13M. Insiders hold about 55.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ELP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 3.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ELP is 0.81, which was 0.97 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.55. The current Payout Ratio is 181.20% for ELP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.44B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.