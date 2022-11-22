There is a good chance Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) closed at $62.42 in the last session, up 1.23% from day before closing price of $61.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840115 shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $56 from $64 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $57.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 7,635 shares for $75.02 per share. The transaction valued at 572,778 led to the insider holds 31,522 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $79.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPX traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.38M. Shares short for LPX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 5.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LPX is 0.88, which was 0.58 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.50% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $3.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.95 and $11.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.21. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $835.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $865.9M to a low estimate of $804.13M. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated decrease of -31.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.25M, a decrease of -23.10% over than the figure of -$31.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $823M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $721.57M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.