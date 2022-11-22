There is a good chance NatWest Group plc (NWG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) closed at $6.14 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $6.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897826 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NWG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 32.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NWG traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 4.78M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NWG is 0.32, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for NWG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.