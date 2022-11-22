There Is Still Room For Baxter International Inc. (BAX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) was $55.83 for the day, up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $55.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2537078 shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 151.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $62.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 4,020 shares for $76.02 per share. The transaction valued at 305,612 led to the insider holds 34,127 shares of the business.

HELLMAN PETER S sold 4,020 shares of BAX for $305,593 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 27,629 shares after completing the transaction at $76.02 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, FORSYTH JOHN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,005 shares for $77.68 each. As a result, the insider received 78,068 and left with 27,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $89.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.39.

Shares Statistics:

BAX traded an average of 3.83M shares per day over the past three months and 5.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 504.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 5.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, BAX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.73B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.78B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.65B and the low estimate is $15.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.