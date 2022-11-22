There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

The closing price of HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) was $4.04 for the day, up 27.44% from the previous closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523262 shares were traded. BEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9985.

Shares Statistics:

BEAT traded an average of 3.90M shares per day over the past three months and 522.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.86M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 365.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 35.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.41.