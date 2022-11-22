Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)

The closing price of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) was $19.19 for the day, up 3.51% from the previous closing price of $18.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541908 shares were traded. NTST stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $22 previously.

On September 22, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

On September 14, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $24.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Zeigler Robin McBride sold 1,563 shares for $21.36 per share. The transaction valued at 33,386 led to the insider holds 3,363 shares of the business.

Wittman Lori sold 1,482 shares of NTST for $31,656 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 6,454 shares after completing the transaction at $21.36 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Everett Heidi, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,516 shares for $21.36 each. As a result, the insider received 32,382 and left with 3,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NETSTREIT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 108.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTST has reached a high of $23.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39.

Shares Statistics:

NTST traded an average of 788.24K shares per day over the past three months and 730.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.69M. Shares short for NTST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.59M, compared to 9.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.46% and a Short% of Float of 18.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, NTST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.4M to a low estimate of $22.63M. As of the current estimate, NETSTREIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $17.81M, an estimated increase of 49.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.38M, an increase of 28.40% less than the figure of $49.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.63M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.14M, up 58.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.6M and the low estimate is $90.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.