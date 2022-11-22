Update from Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK): A steady trajectory

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) closed the day trading at $7.62 down -4.87% from the previous closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578134 shares were traded. STOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STOK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Nash Huw M. sold 3,800 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 87,666 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nash Huw M. sold 5,700 shares of STOK for $139,330 on Dec 01. The COO & CBO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STOK traded about 308.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STOK traded about 650k shares per day. A total of 39.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.97M. Shares short for STOK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 5.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.06% and a Short% of Float of 22.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.18.