What shareholders can do to beat the market with Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) stock

In the latest session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) closed at $0.19 down -8.57% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1184538 shares were traded. AGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1879.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2018, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 50,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 64,343 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has reached a high of $29.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3194.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGRX has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 37.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of the current estimate, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29M, an estimated increase of 81.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12M, an increase of 106.10% over than the figure of $81.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1M, up 124.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.22M and the low estimate is $20.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 141.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.