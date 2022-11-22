What shareholders can do to beat the market with Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) stock

As of close of business last night, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.50, up 20.00% from its previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322034 shares were traded. PBYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7450.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBYI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when HUNT DOUGLAS M sold 429 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 965 led to the insider holds 76,004 shares of the business.

AUERBACH ALAN H sold 1,242 shares of PBYI for $2,794 on Nov 02. The President and CEO now owns 6,312,949 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, NOUGUES MAXIMO F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 163 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 367 and left with 111,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Puma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBYI has reached a high of $4.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6606.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBYI traded 192.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 401.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.28M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PBYI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $50.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.4M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.31M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.05M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.84M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.2M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $254.4M and the low estimate is $195M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.