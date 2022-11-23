A correction may be in store for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) shares?

As of close of business last night, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.16, down -12.77% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0235 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938754 shares were traded. NXTP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1602.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NXTP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXTP has reached a high of $1.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2273, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3486.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NXTP traded 2.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 268.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.26M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NXTP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 910.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 768.94k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXTP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.2M, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.53M and the low estimate is $16.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 136.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.