A glimpse at Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) closed at $2.88 up 15.20% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506795 shares were traded. ACHV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHV has reached a high of $8.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4346.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACHV has traded an average of 51.87K shares per day and 198.79k over the past ten days. A total of 9.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 308.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 329.25k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.64 and -$4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.99. EPS for the following year is -$3.25, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$4.27.