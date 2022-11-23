A glimpse at Sunrun Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Sunrun Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.96, up 1.64% from its previous closing price of $30.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4577118 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On September 28, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on September 28, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares for $26.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,962,495 led to the insider holds 1,449,459 shares of the business.

Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares of RUN for $1,868,138 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 1,449,459 shares after completing the transaction at $24.91 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Abajian Danny, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 172 shares for $27.26 each. As a result, the insider received 4,689 and left with 148,336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $56.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RUN traded 8.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.64M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.75M with a Short Ratio of 31.67M, compared to 26.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.03% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $565.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $669.6M to a low estimate of $466M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $438.76M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.32M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $652.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.