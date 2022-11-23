A Stock You Should Be Looking At: DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

After finishing at $106.94 in the prior trading day, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) closed at $117.76, up 10.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6416249 shares were traded. DKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Hobart Lauren R sold 10,584 shares for $109.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,162,067 led to the insider holds 316,661 shares of the business.

Hayes John Edward III sold 16,219 shares of DKS for $1,779,159 on Aug 24. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 27,231 shares after completing the transaction at $109.70 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Hobart Lauren R, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 53,486 shares for $110.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,894,441 and left with 316,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DICK’S’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKS has reached a high of $142.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.95M. Shares short for DKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.95M with a Short Ratio of 12.53M, compared to 12.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.09% and a Short% of Float of 32.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DKS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.25, compared to 1.95 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 7.90% for DKS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $3.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.62, with high estimates of $3.28 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.51 and $10.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.38. EPS for the following year is $11.71, with 25 analysts recommending between $14.62 and $8.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.29B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.66B and the low estimate is $11.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.