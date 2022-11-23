AGFS (AgroFresh Solutions Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $2.79 in the prior trading day, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) closed at $2.94, up 5.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1631071 shares were traded. AGFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $3.

On December 12, 2018, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.40.R. F. Lafferty initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2018, with a $6.40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Lewis Clinton A. Jr. bought 21,400 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 38,345 led to the insider holds 53,450 shares of the business.

Lewis Clinton A. Jr. bought 32,050 shares of AGFS for $54,283 on May 19. The CEO now owns 32,050 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFS has reached a high of $2.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8536.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 710.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 168.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.34M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 264.55k with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 286.65k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $53.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.2M to a low estimate of $53M. As of the current estimate, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.18M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.43M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.99M, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.1M and the low estimate is $183M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.