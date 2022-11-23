An average trading volume for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $316.78 in the prior trading day, The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) closed at $324.88, up 2.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6052323 shares were traded. HD stock price reached its highest trading level at $326.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $319.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 262.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 173.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 165.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $350.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $286.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when KINNAIRD JEFFREY G sold 6,403 shares for $311.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,995,495 led to the insider holds 25,241 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Fahim sold 2,000 shares of HD for $622,580 on Nov 17. The EVP and CIO now owns 3,928 shares after completing the transaction at $311.29 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Campbell Ann Marie, who serves as the EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops of the company, sold 230 shares for $310.79 each. As a result, the insider received 71,482 and left with 12,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1412.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HD has reached a high of $420.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $264.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 300.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.62M, compared to 9.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HD’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.15, compared to 7.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 43.30% for HD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.2 and a low estimate of $4.03, while EPS last year was $3.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.33, with high estimates of $3.58 and low estimates of $3.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.84 and $16.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.58. EPS for the following year is $17.3, with 35 analysts recommending between $18.36 and $16.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.16B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.65B and the low estimate is $154.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.