Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM): Selected Notes

The closing price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) was $10.24 for the day, down -13.07% from the previous closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516049 shares were traded. ATNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATNM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 25, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On November 05, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on November 05, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 217.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNM has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.47.

Shares Statistics:

ATNM traded an average of 483.51K shares per day over the past three months and 458.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.40M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 394.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 352.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$1.94.