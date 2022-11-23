Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET): Selected Notes

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) closed the day trading at $12.49 up 2.71% from the previous closing price of $12.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16294124 shares were traded. ET stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 116.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Tudor Pickering Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Whitehurst Bradford D. bought 8,500 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 102,425 led to the insider holds 1,055,988 shares of the business.

WARREN KELCY L bought 1,045,000 shares of ET for $12,905,750 on Nov 08. The Executive Chairman now owns 53,778,477 shares after completing the transaction at $12.35 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, WARREN KELCY L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 155,000 shares for $12.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,918,900 and bolstered with 52,733,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ET has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ET traded about 19.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ET traded about 14.89M shares per day. A total of 3.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.48B. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 88.73M with a Short Ratio of 71.30M, compared to 85.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

ET’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.06, up from 0.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.87. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for ET, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.42B, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.39B and the low estimate is $67.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.