Are analysts optimistic about Genius Sports Limited’s (NYSE:GENI) stock?

The closing price of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) was $4.96 for the day, up 7.59% from the previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 867385 shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GENI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 24, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $20.

On October 11, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 11, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $14.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9973.

Shares Statistics:

GENI traded an average of 922.30K shares per day over the past three months and 797.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.35M. Insiders hold about 46.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $342.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $339.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.74M, up 29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412.5M and the low estimate is $393M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.