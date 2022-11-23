Are Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) closed at $6.64 up 1.84% from its previous closing price of $6.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224524 shares were traded. SMFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMFG has traded an average of 3.15M shares per day and 3.15M over the past ten days. A total of 6.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.38B. Shares short for SMFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 3.34M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SMFG is 0.68, from 195.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SMFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.