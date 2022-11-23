Considering Black Knight Inc. (BKI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $61.10 in the prior trading day, Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) closed at $63.10, up 3.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773169 shares were traded. BKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 600.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on May 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $80 from $83 previously.

On February 08, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $71.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 30, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $83.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Otting Joseph M bought 3,440 shares for $58.10 per share. The transaction valued at 199,877 led to the insider holds 7,746 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKI has reached a high of $84.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 868.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 999.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BKI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 2.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $404.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.8M to a low estimate of $400.6M. As of the current estimate, Black Knight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.68M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.75M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $421M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.