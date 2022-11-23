Considering Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) closed at $4.51 in the last session, up 0.45% from day before closing price of $4.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594981 shares were traded. NVTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3693.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On December 14, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Sheridan Eugene sold 263,109 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,076,116 led to the insider holds 2,214,083 shares of the business.

Kinzer Daniel M. sold 105,245 shares of NVTS for $430,452 on Nov 21. The COO and CTO now owns 885,617 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Kinzer Daniel M., who serves as the COO and CTO of the company, sold 103,538 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider received 453,496 and left with 990,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has reached a high of $20.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4315.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVTS traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.03M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.74M, up 65.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.11M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 136.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.