Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) closed the day trading at $0.75 up 34.31% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1922 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1163446 shares were traded. CYCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7823 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYCN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 24, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYCN has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7980.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYCN traded about 206.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYCN traded about 128.94k shares per day. A total of 43.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.13M. Insiders hold about 5.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 147.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 266.98k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94M, down -70.60% from the average estimate.