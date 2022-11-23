I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Biodesix Inc. (BDSX).

After finishing at $1.30 in the prior trading day, Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) closed at $1.48, up 13.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677280 shares were traded. BDSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BDSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $21 previously.

On November 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 23, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when PATIENCE JOHN bought 1,739,130 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,999,999 led to the insider holds 4,550,483 shares of the business.

MASSARANY HANY bought 130,434 shares of BDSX for $149,999 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 137,934 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Kayyem Jon Faiz, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 173,913 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 173,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDSX has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8063.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 182.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 257.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.81M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BDSX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 234.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 182.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $10.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.7M to a low estimate of $9.4M. As of the current estimate, Biodesix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.17M, an estimated increase of 64.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.3M, an increase of 56.40% less than the figure of $64.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.51M, down -28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.2M and the low estimate is $51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.