I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH).

After finishing at $6.09 in the prior trading day, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) closed at $6.97, up 14.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237789 shares were traded. SCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On August 02, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on August 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when 5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,300,486 led to the insider holds 92,983 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 37,534 shares of SCPH for $188,421 on Oct 06. The 10% Owner now owns 112,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider received 950,000 and left with 113,269 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $7.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 369.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 248k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 625.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 115.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.1M and the low estimate is $10.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,944.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.